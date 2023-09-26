XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 3.82 million shares of the XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.23, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.02B. XP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.71, offering almost -19.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.66% since then. We note from XP Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.50 million.

XP Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended XP as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. XP Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Instantly XP has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.44 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 51.43% year-to-date, but still down -12.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) is -11.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $143.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XP is forecast to be at a low of $81.60 and a high of $179.28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -671.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -251.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XP Inc (XP) estimates and forecasts

XP Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 112.73 percent over the past six months and at a 16.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $778.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect XP Inc to make $797.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $692.52 million and $646.82 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.65%. XP Inc earnings are expected to increase by 23.59% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 18.91% per year for the next five years.

XP Dividends

XP Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.61 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 0.61% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.60% of XP Inc shares, and 70.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.18%. XP Inc stock is held by 331 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.26% of the shares, which is about 34.41 million shares worth $807.17 million.

General Atlantic, L.P., with 7.11% or 29.62 million shares worth $694.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 20.38 million shares worth $478.05 million, making up 4.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held roughly 10.68 million shares worth around $250.62 million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.