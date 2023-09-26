Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Shares Might Go Up 21.14% This Year

In the last trading session, 5.38 million shares of the Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $156.28, and it changed around $16.27 or 11.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.02B. WSM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $146.29, offering almost 6.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $109.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.11% since then. We note from Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.04. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended WSM as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Williams-Sonoma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.34 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) trade information

Instantly WSM has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 157.36 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.99% year-to-date, but still up 8.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is 12.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $143.49, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WSM is forecast to be at a low of $110.00 and a high of $185.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) estimates and forecasts

Williams-Sonoma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.78 percent over the past six months and at a -15.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -18.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.94 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Williams-Sonoma Inc. to make $2.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.14%. Williams-Sonoma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -14.92% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.77% per year for the next five years.

WSM Dividends

Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.24 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.50. It is important to note, however, that the 2.24% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.29% of Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares, and 104.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.84%. Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock is held by 801 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.07% of the shares, which is about 7.74 million shares worth $969.09 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 12.04% or 7.72 million shares worth $966.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.12 million shares worth $298.94 million, making up 3.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $286.95 million, which represents about 3.23% of the total shares outstanding.