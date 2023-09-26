Why Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 7.9 million shares of the Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) were traded, and its beta was 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.00, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.34B. ERIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.82, offering almost -36.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.4% since then. We note from Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.48 million.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.48. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended ERIC as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

Instantly ERIC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.23 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.38% year-to-date, but still down -1.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC) is 2.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ERIC is forecast to be at a low of $4.40 and a high of $8.65. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.42 percent over the past six months and at a -49.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -56.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR to make $7.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.27 billion and $8.03 billion respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.30%.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR earnings are expected to increase by -47.02% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 16.16% per year for the next five years.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.25. It is important to note, however, that the 4.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders