Why Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 11.29 million shares of the Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.78, and it changed around -$0.16 or -1.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.78B. LYFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.36, offering almost -87.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.73% since then. We note from Lyft Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.84 million.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Instantly LYFT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.30 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.25% year-to-date, but still down -9.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) is -7.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 52.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.99 day(s).

Lyft Inc (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Lyft Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.91 percent over the past six months and at a 124.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -82.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 28 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.14 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 28 analysts expect Lyft Inc to make $1.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.06 billion and $1.18 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.53%.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 06 and November 10.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.59% of Lyft Inc shares, and 78.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.20%. Lyft Inc stock is held by 522 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.65% of the shares, which is about 55.31 million shares worth $540.95 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.03% or 30.32 million shares worth $296.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 21.77 million shares worth $212.91 million, making up 5.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.73 million shares worth around $95.11 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.