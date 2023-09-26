Why Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.19 million shares of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.89, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.67B. HPE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.14, offering almost -7.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.37% since then. We note from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.67 million.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.64. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended HPE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) trade information

Instantly HPE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.40 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.85% year-to-date, but still down -1.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) is 1.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.01, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HPE is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.55 percent over the past six months and at a 5.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co to make $7.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.61%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co earnings are expected to increase by 6.07% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.23% per year for the next five years.

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.86 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.86% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares, and 85.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.36%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stock is held by 1,200 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.27% of the shares, which is about 157.38 million shares worth $2.64 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.57% or 135.6 million shares worth $2.28 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 41.63 million shares worth $699.42 million, making up 3.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 40.41 million shares worth around $678.94 million, which represents about 3.15% of the total shares outstanding.