Why Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.95, and it changed around -$0.22 or -1.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.93B. CRBG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.65, offering almost -13.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.33% since then. We note from Corebridge Financial Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Corebridge Financial Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.38. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CRBG as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Corebridge Financial Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) trade information

Instantly CRBG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.26 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.21% year-to-date, but still up 5.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) is 13.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRBG is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) estimates and forecasts

Corebridge Financial Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.04 percent over the past six months and at a 45.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.93 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Corebridge Financial Inc. to make $5.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.16 billion and $5.34 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.60%.

Corebridge Financial Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 44.94% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 21.10% per year for the next five years.

CRBG Dividends

Corebridge Financial Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.98 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.99. It is important to note, however, that the 9.98% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.29% of Corebridge Financial Inc. shares, and 24.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.46%. Corebridge Financial Inc. stock is held by 214 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.85% of the shares, which is about 62.65 million shares worth $1.25 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 4.55% or 28.91 million shares worth $576.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 26.57 million shares worth $529.45 million, making up 4.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund held roughly 5.05 million shares worth around $100.59 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.