Why American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ: ACIC) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.4 million shares of the American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC) were traded, and its beta was -0.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.98, and it changed around $1.54 or 20.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $389.82M. ACIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.75, offering almost 2.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 96.77% since then. We note from American Coastal Insurance Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 330.85K.

American Coastal Insurance Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ACIC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Coastal Insurance Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $Albertsons Companies, Inc. for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC) trade information

Instantly ACIC has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.22 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 747.17% year-to-date, but still up 17.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC) is 22.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.90, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -372.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACIC is forecast to be at a low of $1.90 and a high of $1.90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 78.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 78.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) estimates and forecasts

American Coastal Insurance Corp earnings are expected to increase by 92.89% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -50.12% per year for the next five years.

ACIC Dividends

American Coastal Insurance Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 13.

American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.58% of American Coastal Insurance Corp shares, and 10.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.65%. American Coastal Insurance Corp stock is held by 53 institutions, with Tieton Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.25% of the shares, which is about 2.28 million shares worth $10.17 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.88% or 1.25 million shares worth $5.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $2.98 million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $1.64 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.