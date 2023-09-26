Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) were traded, and its beta was 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.20, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.33B. VSCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.16, offering almost -180.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.9% since then. We note from Victoria’s Secret & Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Victoria’s Secret & Co stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended VSCO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Victoria’s Secret & Co is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.79 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Instantly VSCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.20 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.93% year-to-date, but still down -2.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) is -0.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VSCO is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Victoria’s Secret & Co share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.00 percent over the past six months and at a -56.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -14.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -372.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co to make $2.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.16%. Victoria’s Secret & Co earnings are expected to increase by -56.35% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 24.59% per year for the next five years.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.27% of Victoria’s Secret & Co shares, and 98.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.79%. Victoria’s Secret & Co stock is held by 375 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.28% of the shares, which is about 10.26 million shares worth $178.82 million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.28% or 8.72 million shares worth $151.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 5.55 million shares worth $106.46 million, making up 7.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $43.67 million, which represents about 3.24% of the total shares outstanding.