Vaccitech plc ADR (NASDAQ: VACC) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 39.27 million shares of the Vaccitech plc ADR (NASDAQ:VACC) were traded, and its beta was 0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.16, and it changed around $1.48 or 88.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $121.72M. VACC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.36, offering almost -6.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.1% since then. We note from Vaccitech plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.30K.

Vaccitech plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VACC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vaccitech plc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.52 for the current quarter.

Vaccitech plc ADR (NASDAQ:VACC) trade information

Instantly VACC has showed a green trend with a performance of 88.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.3500 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.47% year-to-date, but still up 85.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vaccitech plc ADR (NASDAQ:VACC) is 60.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10380.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VACC is forecast to be at a low of $3.25 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -374.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vaccitech plc ADR (VACC) estimates and forecasts

Vaccitech plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.04 percent over the past six months and at a -1,842.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -336.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -96.10%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.17 million and $6.46 million respectively.

VACC Dividends

Vaccitech plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Vaccitech plc ADR (NASDAQ:VACC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.46% of Vaccitech plc ADR shares, and 49.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.62%. Vaccitech plc ADR stock is held by 17 institutions, with M&G Investment Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.49% of the shares, which is about 5.2 million shares worth $10.71 million.

Alphabet Inc., with 3.93% or 1.51 million shares worth $3.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 7880.0 shares worth $19345.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.