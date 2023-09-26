Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.10, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $311.14M. UROY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.17, offering almost -2.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.61% since then. We note from Uranium Royalty Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 747.62K.

Uranium Royalty Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UROY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Instantly UROY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.18 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.80% year-to-date, but still up 14.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) is 29.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UROY is forecast to be at a low of $4.63 and a high of $6.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -49.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Uranium Royalty Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 53.46 percent over the past six months and at a 200.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -49.56%.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.95% of Uranium Royalty Corp shares, and 16.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.43%. Uranium Royalty Corp stock is held by 45 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.13% of the shares, which is about 4.17 million shares worth $8.34 million.

Sprott Inc., with 0.71% or 0.72 million shares worth $1.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 4.14 million shares worth $10.28 million, making up 4.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held roughly 3.69 million shares worth around $7.37 million, which represents about 3.65% of the total shares outstanding.