UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.14, and it changed around $0.15 or 3.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $766.84M. TIGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.80, offering almost -12.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.06% since then. We note from UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TIGR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.27 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.73% year-to-date, but still up 0.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 51.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TIGR is forecast to be at a low of $4.98 and a high of $7.37. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -69.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $207 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR to make $47.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $55.41 million and $63.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 273.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -24.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.89%. UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 165.21% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 27.71% per year for the next five years.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 21 and November 27.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.46% of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR shares, and 4.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.24%. UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR stock is held by 63 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.17% of the shares, which is about 1.96 million shares worth $5.56 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.56% or 0.93 million shares worth $2.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.06 million shares worth $5.18 million, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.58 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.