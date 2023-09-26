United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 1.39 million shares of the United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.62, and it changed around -$4.3 or -22.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $856.73M. UNFI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.88, offering almost -227.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.71, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -21.14% since then. We note from United Natural Foods Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 553.14K.

United Natural Foods Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.86. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended UNFI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. United Natural Foods Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the current quarter.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) trade information

Instantly UNFI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -22.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.93 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.23% year-to-date, but still down -21.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) is -25.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UNFI is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) estimates and forecasts

United Natural Foods Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.10 percent over the past six months and at a -58.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.69%. United Natural Foods Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -56.64% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -6.60% per year for the next five years.

UNFI Dividends

United Natural Foods Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 26.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.82% of United Natural Foods Inc. shares, and 99.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.10%. United Natural Foods Inc. stock is held by 371 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.33% of the shares, which is about 9.57 million shares worth $187.03 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 12.21% or 7.16 million shares worth $139.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 4.2 million shares worth $84.5 million, making up 7.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.86 million shares worth around $36.39 million, which represents about 3.18% of the total shares outstanding.