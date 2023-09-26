UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 4.5 million shares of the UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) were traded, and its beta was 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.29, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.23B. PATH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.94, offering almost -22.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.16% since then. We note from UiPath Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.73 million.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.39 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.17% year-to-date, but still down -6.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) is 11.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.41 day(s).

UiPath Inc (PATH) estimates and forecasts

UiPath Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.26 percent over the past six months and at a 185.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $315.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect UiPath Inc to make $383.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.42%. UiPath Inc earnings are expected to increase by 191.98% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 17.15% per year for the next five years.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.21% of UiPath Inc shares, and 63.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.00%. UiPath Inc stock is held by 490 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.97% of the shares, which is about 48.28 million shares worth $800.01 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.24% or 35.08 million shares worth $581.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 28.9 million shares worth $456.85 million, making up 5.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.5 million shares worth around $173.93 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.