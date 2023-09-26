T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.16 million shares of the T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) were traded, and its beta was 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $140.01, and it changed around $0.66 or 0.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $164.72B. TMUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $154.38, offering almost -10.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $124.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.78% since then. We note from T-Mobile US Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.73 million.

T-Mobile US Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.31. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TMUS as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. T-Mobile US Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $TMFS for the current quarter.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

Instantly TMUS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 143.07 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) is 5.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $174.51, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMUS is forecast to be at a low of $118.49 and a high of $210.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

T-Mobile US Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.77 percent over the past six months and at a 254.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.86%. T-Mobile US Inc earnings are expected to increase by 256.19% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 27.99% per year for the next five years.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.35. It is important to note, however, that the 0.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.64% of T-Mobile US Inc shares, and 43.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.34%. T-Mobile US Inc stock is held by 1,719 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.10% of the shares, which is about 48.21 million shares worth $6.7 billion.

Softbank Group Corporation, with 3.68% or 43.34 million shares worth $6.02 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 20.34 million shares worth $2.77 billion, making up 1.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 18.71 million shares worth around $2.6 billion, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.