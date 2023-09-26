Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.10, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.89B. SHO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.38, offering almost -25.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.49% since then. We note from Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.69. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended SHO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) trade information

Instantly SHO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.32 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.75% year-to-date, but still down -1.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) is 5.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHO is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $11.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) estimates and forecasts

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.72 percent over the past six months and at a 8.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -71.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $240.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc to make $239.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $244.31 million and $244.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.48%. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc earnings are expected to increase by -2.35% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 19.90% per year for the next five years.

SHO Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 06 and November 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.23. It is important to note, however, that the 2.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.03% of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc shares, and 108.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.03%. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc stock is held by 328 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 18.76% of the shares, which is about 38.87 million shares worth $352.76 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 16.02% or 33.2 million shares worth $301.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 14.65 million shares worth $132.95 million, making up 7.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 9.25 million shares worth around $83.92 million, which represents about 4.46% of the total shares outstanding.