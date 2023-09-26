Stock Performance And Outlook Of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX)

In today’s recent session, 0.4 million shares of the Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.85, and it changed around $0.19 or 1.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.18B. VKTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.72, offering almost -117.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.65% since then. We note from Viking Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Viking Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.09. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VKTX as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Viking Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Instantly VKTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.79 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.01% year-to-date, but still down -14.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) is -13.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VKTX is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -237.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -136.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Viking Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.88 percent over the past six months and at a -1.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.56%. Viking Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 0.14% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

VKTX Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 24 and October 30.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.89% of Viking Therapeutics Inc shares, and 68.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.05%. Viking Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 246 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.97% of the shares, which is about 14.98 million shares worth $178.36 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.89% or 6.89 million shares worth $82.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.31 million shares worth $39.38 million, making up 3.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 2.88 million shares worth around $34.35 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.