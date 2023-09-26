Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.37, and it changed around $0.08 or 2.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $383.40M. SFIX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.03, offering almost -78.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.96% since then. We note from Stitch Fix Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Stitch Fix Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended SFIX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stitch Fix Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Instantly SFIX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.54 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.36% year-to-date, but still down -1.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) is -8.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SFIX is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Stitch Fix Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.68 percent over the past six months and at a 26.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $362.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Stitch Fix Inc to make $334.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024.

Stitch Fix Inc earnings are expected to increase by 41.75% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.30% per year for the next five years.

SFIX Dividends

Stitch Fix Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.76% of Stitch Fix Inc shares, and 91.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.74%. Stitch Fix Inc stock is held by 235 institutions, with Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.03% of the shares, which is about 11.98 million shares worth $46.12 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.24% or 9.41 million shares worth $36.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.45 million shares worth $9.42 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.98 million shares worth around $8.69 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.