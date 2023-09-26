Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: SISI): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -84.66%

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) were traded, and its beta was 0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around -$0.02 or -9.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.06M. SISI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.50, offering almost -2400.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.43% since then. We note from Shineco Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information

Instantly SISI has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1650 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.95% year-to-date, but still up 12.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) is -13.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

Shineco Inc (SISI) estimates and forecasts

SISI Dividends

Shineco Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.13% of Shineco Inc shares, and 1.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.97%. Shineco Inc stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.83% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $60041.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.14% or 29107.0 shares worth $9896.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 3572.0 shares worth $1928.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.