In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) have been traded, and its beta is -0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.92M. CJJD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.65, offering almost -3760.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.0% since then. We note from China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 487.65K.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Instantly CJJD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2630 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.01% year-to-date, but still down -3.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) is -20.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CJJD is forecast to be at a low of $84.00 and a high of $84.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33500.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33500.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $145.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc to make $145.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2014.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.97%.

CJJD Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.06% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc shares, and 2.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.26%. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc stock is held by 7 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.70% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $0.1 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 0.66% or 0.16 million shares worth $39711.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 3930.0 shares worth $1002.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.