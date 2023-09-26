Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 8.32 million shares of the Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.23, and it changed around $2.02 or 19.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.44B. ROIV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.84, offering almost -4.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.12% since then. We note from Roivant Sciences Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.72 million.

Roivant Sciences Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.22. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ROIV as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Roivant Sciences Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Instantly ROIV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.30 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 53.13% year-to-date, but still up 13.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) is 9.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROIV is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -88.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Roivant Sciences Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 70.40 percent over the past six months and at a 40.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 150.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd to make $39.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.79%.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 13 and November 17.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.48% of Roivant Sciences Ltd shares, and 58.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.31%. Roivant Sciences Ltd stock is held by 211 institutions, with QVT Financial LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.88% of the shares, which is about 122.54 million shares worth $1.52 billion.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 10.76% or 83.03 million shares worth $1.03 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 9.81 million shares worth $121.39 million, making up 1.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 9.57 million shares worth around $118.41 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.