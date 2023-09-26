Home  »  Science   »  RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX): A Suicide Mach...

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 1.49 million shares of the RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.58B. RLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.06, offering almost -93.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.04% since then. We note from RLX Technology Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.95 million.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -31.52% year-to-date, but still up 10.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) is 10.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.35 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RLX is forecast to be at a low of $15.32 and a high of $29.09. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1741.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -869.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -71.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $72.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect RLX Technology Inc ADR to make $82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $155.58 million and $48.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -53.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 67.80%.

RLX Technology Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by -66.84% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.71% per year for the next five years.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.70% of RLX Technology Inc ADR shares, and 27.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.74%. RLX Technology Inc ADR stock is held by 138 institutions, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.82% of the shares, which is about 60.07 million shares worth $106.32 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 3.23% or 50.68 million shares worth $89.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 10.13 million shares worth $24.91 million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 9.56 million shares worth around $23.51 million, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.