RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 1.49 million shares of the RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.58B. RLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.06, offering almost -93.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.04% since then. We note from RLX Technology Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.95 million.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -31.52% year-to-date, but still up 10.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) is 10.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.35 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RLX is forecast to be at a low of $15.32 and a high of $29.09. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1741.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -869.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -71.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $72.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect RLX Technology Inc ADR to make $82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $155.58 million and $48.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -53.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 67.80%.

RLX Technology Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by -66.84% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.71% per year for the next five years.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.70% of RLX Technology Inc ADR shares, and 27.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.74%. RLX Technology Inc ADR stock is held by 138 institutions, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.82% of the shares, which is about 60.07 million shares worth $106.32 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 3.23% or 50.68 million shares worth $89.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 10.13 million shares worth $24.91 million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 9.56 million shares worth around $23.51 million, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.