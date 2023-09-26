Risk-Taking Investors May Find Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 3.13 million shares of the Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.28, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.56B. ELAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.69, offering almost -30.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.14% since then. We note from Elanco Animal Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.58 million.

Elanco Animal Health Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended ELAN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Elanco Animal Health Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $eMagin Corporation for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) trade information

Instantly ELAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.02 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.69% year-to-date, but still down -4.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) is -3.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELAN is forecast to be at a low of $9.50 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) estimates and forecasts

Elanco Animal Health Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.89 percent over the past six months and at a -23.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.42%. Elanco Animal Health Inc earnings are expected to increase by -23.11% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.01% per year for the next five years.

ELAN Dividends

Elanco Animal Health Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN)’s Major holders