Risk-Takers Will Like Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD).

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) have been traded, and its beta is 4.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.45, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $523.30M. APLD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.62, offering almost -113.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.39% since then. We note from Applied Digital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.28 million.

Applied Digital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APLD as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Applied Digital Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Instantly APLD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.68 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 196.47% year-to-date, but still up 9.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) is -7.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APLD is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -248.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -120.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Applied Digital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 164.81 percent over the past six months and at a 148.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 124.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 558.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $35.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Applied Digital Corporation to make $65.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 432.70%.

APLD Dividends

Applied Digital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 24.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.80% of Applied Digital Corporation shares, and 38.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.15%. Applied Digital Corporation stock is held by 125 institutions, with Hood River Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.63% of the shares, which is about 5.85 million shares worth $32.58 million.

Oasis Management Co Ltd., with 4.05% or 4.21 million shares worth $23.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.34 million shares worth $18.63 million, making up 3.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $10.31 million, which represents about 1.78% of the total shares outstanding.