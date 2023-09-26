Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.88 million shares of the Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ:PAGP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.07, and it changed around -$0.27 or -1.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.15B. PAGP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.70, offering almost -3.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.97% since then. We note from Plains GP Holdings LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

Plains GP Holdings LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PAGP as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Plains GP Holdings LP is expected to report earnings per share of $Plains GP Holdings, L.P. for the current quarter.

Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ:PAGP) trade information

Instantly PAGP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.70 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ:PAGP) is 0.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAGP is forecast to be at a low of $14.50 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) estimates and forecasts

Plains GP Holdings LP share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.70 percent over the past six months and at a 44.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.40%.

PAGP Dividends

Plains GP Holdings LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.66 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.07. It is important to note, however, that the 6.66% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ:PAGP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.59% of Plains GP Holdings LP shares, and 86.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.28%. Plains GP Holdings LP stock is held by 309 institutions, with Energy Income Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.03% of the shares, which is about 13.21 million shares worth $195.86 million.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with 6.92% or 13.0 million shares worth $192.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 9.86 million shares worth $158.21 million, making up 5.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund held roughly 8.12 million shares worth around $120.38 million, which represents about 4.32% of the total shares outstanding.