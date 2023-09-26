Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 8.4 million shares of the Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $108.30, and it changed around -$0.73 or -0.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $293.95B. ORCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $127.54, offering almost -17.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $60.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.88% since then. We note from Oracle Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.27 million.

Oracle Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.12. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 18 recommended ORCL as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oracle Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

Instantly ORCL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 114.70 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.49% year-to-date, but still down -3.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) is -4.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $130.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORCL is forecast to be at a low of $100.00 and a high of $150.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Oracle Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.05 percent over the past six months and at a 7.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Oracle Corp. to make $13.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.43%. Oracle Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 8.68% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.52% per year for the next five years.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.45. It is important to note, however, that the 1.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL)'s Major holders