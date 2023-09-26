Novo Nordisk ADR: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of NVO Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 3.09 million shares of the Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) were traded, and its beta was 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $91.13, and it changed around -$0.17 or -0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $155.10B. NVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $100.88, offering almost -10.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.87% since then. We note from Novo Nordisk ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 million.

Novo Nordisk ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.08. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NVO as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) trade information

Instantly NVO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 96.42 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.67% year-to-date, but still down -2.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) is -1.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $191.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVO is forecast to be at a low of $102.96 and a high of $235.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -157.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) estimates and forecasts

Novo Nordisk ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.32 percent over the past six months and at a 24.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -12.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.17%. Novo Nordisk ADR earnings are expected to increase by 43.33% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 17.23% per year for the next five years.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.65 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.41. It is important to note, however, that the 2.65% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Novo Nordisk ADR shares, and 8.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.22%. Novo Nordisk ADR stock is held by 1,301 institutions, with Jennison Associates LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.68% of the shares, which is about 23.38 million shares worth $1.89 billion.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.55% or 18.74 million shares worth $1.52 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 6.07 million shares worth $507.16 million, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 3.45 million shares worth around $279.48 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.