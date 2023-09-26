Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 12.66 million shares of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) were traded, and its beta was 2.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.18, and it changed around -$0.48 or -3.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.46B. NCLH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.75, offering almost -49.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.66% since then. We note from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.91 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.53. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended NCLH as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Instantly NCLH has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.54 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.02% year-to-date, but still down -11.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) is -10.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NCLH is forecast to be at a low of $14.50 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -71.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.25 percent over the past six months and at a 117.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.90%.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares, and 60.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.43%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock is held by 669 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.44% of the shares, which is about 48.67 million shares worth $1.06 billion.

Capital International Investors, with 8.41% or 35.78 million shares worth $778.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 17.85 million shares worth $388.57 million, making up 4.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 13.17 million shares worth around $286.81 million, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.