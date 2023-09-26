Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -42.91%

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.38, and it changed around -$0.88 or -1.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.91B. NE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.34, offering almost -9.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.33% since then. We note from Noble Corp Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Noble Corp Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NE as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Noble Corp Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter.

Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) trade information

Instantly NE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.72 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.60% year-to-date, but still down -1.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) is 0.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NE is forecast to be at a low of $56.00 and a high of $72.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Noble Corp Plc (NE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 77.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $647.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Noble Corp Plc to make $628.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $291.52 million and $622.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 122.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.90%.

NE Dividends

Noble Corp Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 0.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.94% of Noble Corp Plc shares, and 83.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.66%. Noble Corp Plc stock is held by 319 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.94% of the shares, which is about 10.88 million shares worth $449.53 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.33% or 7.3 million shares worth $301.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.55 million shares worth $146.49 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.86 million shares worth around $118.28 million, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.