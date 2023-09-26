Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.06, and it changed around $0.1 or 2.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $295.71M. NAAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.78, offering almost -152.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.65% since then. We note from Naas Technology Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Naas Technology Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NAAS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Naas Technology Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

Instantly NAAS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.52 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.08% year-to-date, but still down -5.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) is -29.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NAAS is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -156.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -156.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $55.03 million and $40.34 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.47%.

NAAS Dividends

Naas Technology Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 08.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Naas Technology Inc ADR shares, and 4.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.16%. Naas Technology Inc ADR stock is held by 16 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.66% of the shares, which is about 1.46 million shares worth $7.4 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.14% or 74651.0 shares worth $0.38 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.37 million shares worth $6.91 million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 9484.0 shares worth around $47989.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.