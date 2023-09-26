Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 2.72 million shares of the Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.35, and it changed around $0.35 or 0.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.89B. MRTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $101.30, offering almost -144.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.98% since then. We note from Mirati Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.75. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended MRTX as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mirati Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.83 for the current quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) trade information

Instantly MRTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.50 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.74% year-to-date, but still up 29.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) is 17.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRTX is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $91.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -120.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) estimates and forecasts

Mirati Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.75 percent over the past six months and at a 10.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 415.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics Inc to make $25.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.26 million and $934k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,435.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2,588.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.50%. Mirati Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 11.03% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 82.89% per year for the next five years.

MRTX Dividends

Mirati Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.89% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc shares, and 112.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 120.73%. Mirati Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 323 institutions, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.48% of the shares, which is about 5.56 million shares worth $200.72 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.49% or 4.98 million shares worth $179.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 2.55 million shares worth $113.19 million, making up 4.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $68.66 million, which represents about 3.15% of the total shares outstanding.