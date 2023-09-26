Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) Stock Forecast: $45.00 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 4.07 million shares of the Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM) were traded, and its beta was 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.14, and it changed around $0.44 or 2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.26B. LTHM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.81, offering almost -97.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.58% since then. We note from Livent Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Livent Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.53. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LTHM as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Livent Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. for the current quarter.

Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Instantly LTHM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.90 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.71% year-to-date, but still down -9.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM) is -16.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LTHM is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -148.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -48.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Livent Corp (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Livent Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.41 percent over the past six months and at a 53.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.65%. Livent Corp earnings are expected to increase by 50.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.17% per year for the next five years.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders