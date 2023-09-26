Home  »  Science   »  Let’s Get Started On The CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI...

Let’s Get Started On The CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.54, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.27M. CXAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.00, offering almost -1263.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.43% since then. We note from CXApp Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 874.52K.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

Instantly CXAI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -84.71% year-to-date, but still down -8.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) is -65.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CXAI is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -289.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -289.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CXApp Inc (CXAI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect CXApp Inc to make $2.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

CXAI Dividends

CXApp Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 84.62% of CXApp Inc shares, and 14.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.04%. CXApp Inc stock is held by 16 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.74% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $2.88 million.

Clear Street LLC, with 0.83% or 80000.0 shares worth $0.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Small Company Index Portfolio and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 31560.0 shares worth $0.34 million, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 28670.0 shares worth around $0.35 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.

