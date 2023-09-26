Let’s Discuss The Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) were traded, and its beta was 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.61, and it changed around $0.79 or 2.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.62B. CRNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.00, offering almost -4.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.56% since then. We note from Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) trade information

Instantly CRNX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.71 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.80% year-to-date, but still up 3.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) is 72.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.5 day(s).

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) estimates and forecasts

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 91.16 percent over the past six months and at a -16.83% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $120k in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $250k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $170k and $709k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -29.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -64.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.45%.

CRNX Dividends

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 13 and November 17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.42% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 105.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.97%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 194 institutions, with Driehaus Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.69% of the shares, which is about 5.3 million shares worth $156.88 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.41% or 4.6 million shares worth $136.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.61 million shares worth $47.64 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $36.11 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.