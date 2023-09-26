Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 4.57 million shares of the Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.24, and it changed around $0.22 or 4.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $964.16M. LESL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.12, offering almost -226.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.78% since then. We note from Leslies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.41 million.

Leslies Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended LESL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Leslies Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Instantly LESL has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.29 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.08% year-to-date, but still up 1.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) is -16.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LESL is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -129.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Leslies Inc (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Leslies Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.14 percent over the past six months and at a -68.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -48.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $420.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Leslies Inc to make $190.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 74.66%. Leslies Inc earnings are expected to increase by -68.49% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 18.65% per year for the next five years.

LESL Dividends

Leslies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.35% of Leslies Inc shares, and 117.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 122.48%. Leslies Inc stock is held by 348 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.48% of the shares, which is about 24.8 million shares worth $232.84 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.77% or 17.98 million shares worth $168.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Ariel Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 10.5 million shares worth $65.73 million, making up 5.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Ariel Fund held roughly 6.79 million shares worth around $63.73 million, which represents about 3.69% of the total shares outstanding.