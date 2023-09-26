Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 12.14 million shares of the Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.45, and it changed around -$0.07 or -1.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.48B. JBLU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.45, offering almost -112.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.45% since then. We note from Jetblue Airways Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.71 million.

Jetblue Airways Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.23. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended JBLU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Jetblue Airways Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Instantly JBLU has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.76 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.33% year-to-date, but still down -5.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) is -27.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JBLU is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -102.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Jetblue Airways Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.58 percent over the past six months and at a 111.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -166.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -95.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Jetblue Airways Corp to make $2.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.56 billion and $2.42 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.30%.

Jetblue Airways Corp earnings are expected to increase by 98.85% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.10% per year for the next five years.

JBLU Dividends

Jetblue Airways Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Jetblue Airways Corp shares, and 74.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.30%. Jetblue Airways Corp stock is held by 454 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.50% of the shares, which is about 38.34 million shares worth $339.69 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.08% or 33.61 million shares worth $297.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 10.59 million shares worth $62.68 million, making up 3.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.17 million shares worth around $90.13 million, which represents about 3.05% of the total shares outstanding.