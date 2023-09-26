It’s Easy To Bet On Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 2.14 million shares of the Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) were traded, and its beta was 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.75, and it changed around -$0.08 or -2.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $186.64M. TNYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.09, offering almost -194.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.36% since then. We note from Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 316.42K.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TNYA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.47 for the current quarter.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information

Instantly TNYA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.03 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.82% year-to-date, but still down -5.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) is -35.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TNYA is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1354.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -409.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) estimates and forecasts

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.70 percent over the past six months and at a 34.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.30% in the next quarter.

TNYA Dividends

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.62% of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc shares, and 67.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.27%. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 107 institutions, with Column Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.85% of the shares, which is about 9.4 million shares worth $55.18 million.

Casdin Capital, LLC, with 9.40% or 6.38 million shares worth $37.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.43 million shares worth $14.26 million, making up 3.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 1.89 million shares worth around $9.17 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.