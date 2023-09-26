It’s Easy To Bet On Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 22.11 million shares of the Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.55, and it changed around $16.12 or 363.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $205.29M. SLNO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.20, offering almost 69.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 95.86% since then. We note from Soleno Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 63.44K.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SLNO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Soleno Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.55 for the current quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) trade information

Instantly SLNO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 363.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.00 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 937.88% year-to-date, but still up 355.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) is 307.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 79560.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.33, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -43.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLNO is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 7.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 51.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) estimates and forecasts

Soleno Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 767.09 percent over the past six months and at a 18.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.36%. Soleno Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 13.82% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

SLNO Dividends

Soleno Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.99% of Soleno Therapeutics Inc shares, and 66.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.55%. Soleno Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 24 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 22.09% of the shares, which is about 2.21 million shares worth $9.47 million.

Carlyle Group Inc., with 12.02% or 1.2 million shares worth $5.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 49939.0 shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 17271.0 shares worth around $91018.0, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.