Is Immunovant Inc’s (NASDAQ: IMVT) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 14.01 million shares of the Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.19, and it changed around $15.91 or 78.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.73B. IMVT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.13, offering almost 30.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 88.23% since then. We note from Immunovant Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Immunovant Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.15. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IMVT as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immunovant Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.48 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Instantly IMVT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 78.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.26 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 103.92% year-to-date, but still up 68.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) is 80.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.08, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -16.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMVT is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 6.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Immunovant Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 131.28 percent over the past six months and at a -16.96% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.10% in the next quarter.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 06.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.47% of Immunovant Inc shares, and 45.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.78%. Immunovant Inc stock is held by 210 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.19% of the shares, which is about 5.47 million shares worth $103.74 million.

Deep Track Capital, Lp, with 4.15% or 5.42 million shares worth $102.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.12 million shares worth $48.15 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $41.29 million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.