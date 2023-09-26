If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY)

In today’s recent session, 1.28 million shares of the Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.36, and it changed around -$0.25 or -1.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.07B. INFY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.57, offering almost -18.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.26% since then. We note from Infosys Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.54 million.

Infosys Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.78. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 47 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended INFY as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 4 rated it as Underweight. Infosys Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Instantly INFY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.11 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.58% year-to-date, but still down -2.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) is 0.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INFY is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Infosys Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.03 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.62 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Infosys Ltd ADR to make $4.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.40%. Infosys Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 4.89% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.80% per year for the next five years.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.98 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.52. It is important to note, however, that the 2.98% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Infosys Ltd ADR shares, and 13.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.28%. Infosys Ltd ADR stock is held by 711 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.00% of the shares, which is about 83.1 million shares worth $1.34 billion.

First Trust Advisors LP, with 0.62% or 25.61 million shares worth $411.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI India ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 30.18 million shares worth $524.18 million, making up 0.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI India ETF held roughly 19.47 million shares worth around $338.13 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.