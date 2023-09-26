If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI)

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.06, and it changed around $0.08 or 3.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $153.24M. HITI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.23, offering almost -8.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from High Tide Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 262.82K.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) trade information

Instantly HITI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3000 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.44% year-to-date, but still up 14.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) is 64.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HITI is forecast to be at a low of $2.75 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -336.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

High Tide Inc. (HITI) estimates and forecasts

High Tide Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 85.14 percent over the past six months and at a 51.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $92.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect High Tide Inc. to make $96.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.70%.

HITI Dividends

High Tide Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 15.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.21% of High Tide Inc. shares, and 6.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.32%. High Tide Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.38% of the shares, which is about 1.79 million shares worth $2.44 million.

AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, with 1.83% or 1.37 million shares worth $1.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.2 million shares worth $2.73 million, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $2.0 million, which represents about 1.81% of the total shares outstanding.