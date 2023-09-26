ICPT Stock Forecast 2023: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc Remains Weak With A Upside Of 52.71%

In today’s recent session, 18.29 million shares of the Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.65, and it changed around $8.21 or 78.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $779.20M. ICPT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.86, offering almost -17.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.71% since then. We note from Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 894.70K.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.62. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ICPT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $iCoreConnect Inc. for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

Instantly ICPT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 78.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.60 on Monday, 09/25/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.77% year-to-date, but still up 68.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) is 72.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.58, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -27.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICPT is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.56 percent over the past six months and at a 56.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.24%.

ICPT Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 30 and November 03.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.12% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 81.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.93%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 219 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.23% of the shares, which is about 4.69 million shares worth $51.91 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.52% or 4.4 million shares worth $48.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 3.47 million shares worth $37.62 million, making up 8.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund held roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $14.6 million, which represents about 3.16% of the total shares outstanding.