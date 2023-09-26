Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 3.65 million shares of the Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) were traded, and its beta was 0.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.38, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $471.87M. HCVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.60, offering almost -2.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.94% since then. We note from Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 817.24K.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.41 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) is 0.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6620.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (HCVI) estimates and forecasts

HCVI Dividends

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI shares, and 86.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.19%. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI stock is held by 44 institutions, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.71% of the shares, which is about 2.97 million shares worth $30.47 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 8.71% or 2.97 million shares worth $30.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Alternative Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.46 million shares worth $4.52 million, making up 1.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Alternative Fund held roughly 22477.0 shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.