Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 2.87 million shares of the Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.80, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.00B. GPK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.56, offering almost -20.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.65% since then. We note from Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.45. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GPK as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Graphic Packaging Holding Co is expected to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) trade information

Instantly GPK has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.50 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.47% year-to-date, but still down -2.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) is 5.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.24 day(s).

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) estimates and forecasts

Graphic Packaging Holding Co share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.71 percent over the past six months and at a 21.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.48 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding Co to make $2.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.45 billion and $2.39 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.93%. Graphic Packaging Holding Co earnings are expected to increase by 21.27% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.70% per year for the next five years.

GPK Dividends

Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.75 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.75% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.17% of Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares, and 100.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.73%. Graphic Packaging Holding Co stock is held by 603 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.40% of the shares, which is about 31.94 million shares worth $767.56 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.90% or 30.42 million shares worth $730.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 9.9 million shares worth $220.24 million, making up 3.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.58 million shares worth around $230.24 million, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.