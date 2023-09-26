Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 3.61 million shares of the Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.79, and it changed around -$0.29 or -2.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.53B. GFI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.78, offering almost -50.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.37% since then. We note from Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.00 million.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended GFI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gold Fields Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Instantly GFI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.70 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.91% year-to-date, but still down -4.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) is -5.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GFI is forecast to be at a low of $12.71 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Gold Fields Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.89 percent over the past six months and at a 4.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.90%.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 2.26% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -1.04% per year for the next five years.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 3.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gold Fields Ltd ADR shares, and 27.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.44%. Gold Fields Ltd ADR stock is held by 345 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.49% of the shares, which is about 40.1 million shares worth $554.65 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.77% or 15.79 million shares worth $218.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 36.72 million shares worth $463.82 million, making up 4.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 8.18 million shares worth around $103.33 million, which represents about 0.92% of the total shares outstanding.