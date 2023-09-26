Home  »  Company   »  Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS): Stock Forecast...

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) were traded, and its beta was -0.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.72, and it changed around $0.23 or 15.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.40M. GLBS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.74, offering almost -1.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.47% since then. We note from Globus Maritime Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 93.20K.

Globus Maritime Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GLBS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Globus Maritime Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

Instantly GLBS has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7300 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 63.81% year-to-date, but still up 62.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) is 91.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLBS is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -103.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -103.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Globus Maritime Ltd (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -34.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Globus Maritime Ltd to make $11.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.87 million and $8.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.90%.

Globus Maritime Ltd earnings are expected to increase by -99.15% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.67% per year for the next five years.

GLBS Dividends

Globus Maritime Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.16% of Globus Maritime Ltd shares, and 9.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.39%. Globus Maritime Ltd stock is held by 10 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.00% of the shares, which is about 0.41 million shares worth $0.37 million.

Group One Trading, L.P., with 0.25% or 50522.0 shares worth $45343.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

