Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD): Decline Of -52.99% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.07 million shares of the Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $75.82, and it changed around $0.99 or 1.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $94.47B. GILD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.74, offering almost -18.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $61.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.97% since then. We note from Gilead Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.50 million.

Gilead Sciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.17. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended GILD as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gilead Sciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $SPDR Gold Trust for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) trade information

Instantly GILD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 76.39 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.68% year-to-date, but still up 0.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is -1.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GILD is forecast to be at a low of $71.00 and a high of $116.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) estimates and forecasts

Gilead Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.72 percent over the past six months and at a -8.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.73%. Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -9.17% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.43% per year for the next five years.

GILD Dividends

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.40. It is important to note, however, that the 4.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Gilead Sciences Inc. shares, and 86.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.93%. Gilead Sciences Inc. stock is held by 2,350 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.13% of the shares, which is about 126.19 million shares worth $9.73 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.10% or 113.37 million shares worth $8.74 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Income Fund of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 38.97 million shares worth $3.0 billion, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held roughly 33.74 million shares worth around $2.6 billion, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.