Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) have been traded, and its beta is 16.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.94, and it changed around -$0.05 or -5.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.02M. GNS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.99, offering almost -750.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.09% since then. We note from Genius Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.89 million.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Instantly GNS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 184.29% year-to-date, but still up 6.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) is -35.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNS is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -447.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -431.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genius Group Ltd (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Genius Group Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.50 percent over the past six months and at a 78.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.00%.

1 analysts expect Genius Group Ltd to make $3.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.33% of Genius Group Ltd shares, and 1.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.57%. Genius Group Ltd stock is held by 15 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.33% of the shares, which is about 0.37 million shares worth $0.26 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.38% or 0.1 million shares worth $73535.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.