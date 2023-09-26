Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES)

In today’s recent session, 1.09 million shares of the SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) have been traded, and its beta is 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.20M. SNES at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.20, offering almost -2631.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41. We note from SenesTech Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 81570.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.30K.

SenesTech Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SNES as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SenesTech Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.85 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) trade information

Instantly SNES has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6500 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.83% year-to-date, but still down -9.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) is -36.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27130.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNES is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -875.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -875.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SenesTech Inc (SNES) estimates and forecasts

SenesTech Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.87 percent over the past six months and at a 75.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 79.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 107.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $570k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SenesTech Inc to make $940k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $250k and $297k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 128.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 216.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.97%. SenesTech Inc earnings are expected to increase by 75.42% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

SNES Dividends

SenesTech Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.79% of SenesTech Inc shares, and 1.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.10%. SenesTech Inc stock is held by 6 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.38% of the shares, which is about 11243.0 shares worth $12592.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.33% or 9679.0 shares worth $10840.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 4065.0 shares worth $4796.0, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 1582.0 shares worth around $1866.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.