Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Rio Tinto plc ADR Stocks (NYSE: RIO)

In the last trading session, 3.08 million shares of the Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) were traded, and its beta was 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.07, and it changed around -$1.0 or -1.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.89B. RIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.51, offering almost -27.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.26% since then. We note from Rio Tinto plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Rio Tinto plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.57. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended RIO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rio Tinto plc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) trade information

Instantly RIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 66.38 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.42% year-to-date, but still down -3.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) is 3.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIO is forecast to be at a low of $73.90 and a high of $92.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) estimates and forecasts

Rio Tinto plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.47 percent over the past six months and at a -16.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.35%. Rio Tinto plc ADR earnings are expected to increase by -15.04% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.90% per year for the next five years.

RIO Dividends

Rio Tinto plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.08. It is important to note, however, that the 6.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Rio Tinto plc ADR shares, and 11.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.04%. Rio Tinto plc ADR stock is held by 845 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.31% of the shares, which is about 16.44 million shares worth $1.05 billion.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with 1.19% or 14.89 million shares worth $950.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8.61 million shares worth $549.6 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held roughly 6.13 million shares worth around $382.84 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.