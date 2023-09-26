Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Paychex Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: PAYX)

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $113.29, and it changed around -$1.06 or -0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.90B. PAYX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $129.70, offering almost -14.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $104.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.12% since then. We note from Paychex Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Paychex Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.05. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended PAYX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Paychex Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) trade information

Instantly PAYX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 116.95 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.97% year-to-date, but still down -2.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is -7.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAYX is forecast to be at a low of $103.00 and a high of $134.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) estimates and forecasts

Paychex Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.86 percent over the past six months and at a 9.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.29 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Paychex Inc. to make $1.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.34%. Paychex Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.57% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.90% per year for the next five years.

PAYX Dividends

Paychex Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.10 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.51. It is important to note, however, that the 3.10% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.78% of Paychex Inc. shares, and 75.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.86%. Paychex Inc. stock is held by 1,843 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.24% of the shares, which is about 29.76 million shares worth $3.33 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.46% or 26.93 million shares worth $3.01 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 10.12 million shares worth $1.13 billion, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 7.64 million shares worth around $854.57 million, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.